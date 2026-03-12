Eric Dier Injury: Trains normally Thursday

Dier (hamstring) was spotted training normally with the team Thursday, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.

Dier was back out on the training pitch with the squad after recovering from the recurring hamstring injury that forced him to the sidelines twice this season. It's an encouraging sign for the Diagonale, as the defender had been a regular starter in the back line before those setbacks. His return should give Monaco a timely lift and could also allow Denis Zakaria to catch a breather after carefully managing his workload for several weeks.