Eric Dier News: Back in squad Sunday

Dier (hamstring) is back in the squad for Sunday's clash against Lyon, the club announced.

Dier returns to the squad for Sunday's clash against Lyon after training fully this week. The defender is back from a lengthy absence, having last featured Jan. 24, and has been a regular starter with 13 starts in 15 appearances. He could be eased back into action as he builds match fitness, despite being a candidate for a starting role.