Eric Dier News: Seing more playing time

Dier has seen more playing time lately, starting four of the last six possible games and playing 90 minutes in each of those starts.

Dier started the season as a bench option but has played more frequently as a starter lately due to Kim Min-Jae's Achilles injury and the trust coach Vincent Kompany has in his qualities. He recorded eight tackles, seven interceptions, and 23 clearances in his last five appearances across all competitions but helped his team secure only one clean sheet in that span. He should remain a starter in central defense until the South Korean returns from injury.