Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eric Dier headshot

Eric Dier News: Seing more playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 2:46am

Dier has seen more playing time lately, starting four of the last six possible games and playing 90 minutes in each of those starts.

Dier started the season as a bench option but has played more frequently as a starter lately due to Kim Min-Jae's Achilles injury and the trust coach Vincent Kompany has in his qualities. He recorded eight tackles, seven interceptions, and 23 clearances in his last five appearances across all competitions but helped his team secure only one clean sheet in that span. He should remain a starter in central defense until the South Korean returns from injury.

Eric Dier
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now