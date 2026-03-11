Eric Garcia Injury: Suffers overload in hamstring

Garcia is dealing with a hamstring overload and will miss a second straight game after sitting out Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Newcastle in the Champions League, according to Javi Miguel of Diario AS.

Garcia is set for scans on Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's Champions League draw with Newcastle due to hamstring overload. The versatile defender will also miss Sunday's showdown with Sevilla as Barcelona manage his workload with one eye on the decisive second leg against the Magpies next Wednesday. It's a real hit for the Blaugrana, as Garcia has been a locked-in starter this season, whether anchoring the back line or stepping into midfield. His absence forces a shuffle in the starting XI, with Ronald Araujo the most likely candidate to step in and hold down the defense until Garcia is back in action.