Eric Garcia Injury: Suffers thigh discomfort
Garcia was forced off in the 73rd minute of Monday's 2-1 derby defeat against Girona due to muscular discomfort in his left thigh, according to Cristina Navarro from Marca.
Garcia is set to undergo scans Tuesday after being forced off in the 73rd minute of Monday's Catalan derby against Girona with discomfort in his left thigh. The versatile defender was clearly in distress, grabbing at his thigh before receiving treatment on the bench. Losing Garcia would be a significant setback for the Blaugranas, as he has been the first name coach Hansi Flick pencils into his back line, and any extended absence would likely shake up the starting XI with Ronald Araujo in line for increased minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Garcia See More
-
Game Previews
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction153 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season208 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6288 days ago
-
Game Previews
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & NotesJanuary 28, 2025
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & NotesOctober 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Garcia See More