Eric Garcia headshot

Eric Garcia Injury: Suffers thigh discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Garcia was forced off in the 73rd minute of Monday's 2-1 derby defeat against Girona due to muscular discomfort in his left thigh, according to Cristina Navarro from Marca.

Garcia is set to undergo scans Tuesday after being forced off in the 73rd minute of Monday's Catalan derby against Girona with discomfort in his left thigh. The versatile defender was clearly in distress, grabbing at his thigh before receiving treatment on the bench. Losing Garcia would be a significant setback for the Blaugranas, as he has been the first name coach Hansi Flick pencils into his back line, and any extended absence would likely shake up the starting XI with Ronald Araujo in line for increased minutes.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Garcia See More
