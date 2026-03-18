Eric Garcia Injury: Taken off early

Garcia was forced off the field in Wednesday's match against Newcastle due to an apparent injury.

Garcia would only make it to the 21st minute Wednesday before he was taken off the field, appearing to have suffered an injury. That said, little could be given from his reaction walking off the field, taking the walk to the sidelines with no limp or pain in his face, leaving a bit of uncertainty. It is unlikely the defender was off for tactical reasons this early in the match, with more likely to be announced after the game. Ronal Araujo would enter the field in his place.