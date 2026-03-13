Eric Garcia Injury: Trains normally Friday
Garcia (hamstring) was spotted training normally with the squad Friday and should be an option for Sunday's clash against Sevilla, according to Javi Miguel from Diario AS.
Garcia missed the last Champions League clash against Newcastle due to a hamstring overload, but the defender was back training normally with the squad Friday and should be in the mix for Sunday's showdown with Sevilla. That would be a boost for the Blaugranas since he has been an undisputed starter this season whether in the back line or midfield, and his presence will be key as the club pushes for the La Liga title while preparing for Wednesday's second leg against the Magpies in UCL. That said, if Garcia ends up starting on the bench Sunday, Ronald Araujo would be in line to slot into the defense.
