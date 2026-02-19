Eric Garcia Injury: Trains normally Thursday
Garcia (hamstring) was spotted training normally with the squad Thursday and will be an option moving forward for Barcelona, according to Sergi Capdevila from Diario SPORT.
Garcia had to come off in the second half of the derby against Girona after feeling tightness in his hamstring, but scans ruled out anything serious, and the versatile midfielder was back in full team training Thursday without any limitations. That is a major boost for the Blaugranas, as he remains a locked-in starter when healthy and is expected to regain his spot in the starting XI against Levante on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Garcia See More
-
Game Previews
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction155 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season210 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6290 days ago
-
Game Previews
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & NotesJanuary 28, 2025
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & NotesOctober 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Garcia See More