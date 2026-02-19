Eric Garcia headshot

Eric Garcia Injury: Trains normally Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Garcia (hamstring) was spotted training normally with the squad Thursday and will be an option moving forward for Barcelona, according to Sergi Capdevila from Diario SPORT.

Garcia had to come off in the second half of the derby against Girona after feeling tightness in his hamstring, but scans ruled out anything serious, and the versatile midfielder was back in full team training Thursday without any limitations. That is a major boost for the Blaugranas, as he remains a locked-in starter when healthy and is expected to regain his spot in the starting XI against Levante on Sunday.

Eric Garcia
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Garcia See More
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
SOC
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
155 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
210 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
290 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
January 28, 2025
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 23, 2024