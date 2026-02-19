Eric Garcia Injury: Trains normally Thursday

Garcia (hamstring) was spotted training normally with the squad Thursday and will be an option moving forward for Barcelona, according to Sergi Capdevila from Diario SPORT.

Garcia had to come off in the second half of the derby against Girona after feeling tightness in his hamstring, but scans ruled out anything serious, and the versatile midfielder was back in full team training Thursday without any limitations. That is a major boost for the Blaugranas, as he remains a locked-in starter when healthy and is expected to regain his spot in the starting XI against Levante on Sunday.