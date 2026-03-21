Eric Garcia Injury: Will make bench Sunday

Garcia (hamstring) will make the bench for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to coach Hansi Flick, per Alfredo Martinez from Onda Cero Radio.

Garcia was limited in training this week because of hamstring muscle overload but is still set to make the bench for Sunday's matchup against Rayo Vallecano. The versatile defender should be available as a bench option, though he is not likely to be pushed too hard in order to avoid a bigger setback given how important he is to the Blaugranas. Until he is back at full speed, Ronald Araujo and youngster Xavi Espart are in line to handle bigger roles.