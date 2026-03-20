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Eric Garcia Injury: Won't play until after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 4:44am

Garcia (hamstring) is still dealing with muscle overload and won't play before early April, according to Sergi Capdevila from Sport.

Garcia will be unavailable for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano and will also skip the upcoming international break with La Roja to fully recover from a hamstring muscle overload. The defender has been a locked-in starter across both midfield and the back line when called upon, so his absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI. Ronald Araujo or the youngster Xavi Espart now profile as the leading options to slot in at right-back on Sunday.

Eric Garcia
Barcelona
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