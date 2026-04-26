Eric Garcia News: Back from ban
Garcia is eligible again after missing the last contest versus Getafe due to yellow card accumulation.
Garcia's return gives the La Liga leaders a great boost, as he could help in different positions in the back and midfield lines. He made most of his latest appearance as a central midfielder, tallying more than 40 passes and at least one tackle in each of his last five outings across all competitions. All of Gavi, Gerard Martin and Jules Kounde may split time on the pitch with Garcia depending on which role he's deployed in.
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