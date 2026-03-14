Eric Garcia News: Fit to play

Garcia (hamstring) has trained fully in recent days and is an option for Sunday's clash against Sevilla, according to coach Hansi Flick. "All the players who train with us can play and can start."

Garcia has shaken off the hamstring issue that kept him out of the Champions League clash against Newcastle and is back in contention for Sunday's showdown with Sevilla after returning to full training with the squad. This is a major boost for the Blaugranas since he is an undisputed starter whenever he is fully fit and available. That said, with the second leg against the Magpies looming Wednesday, Garcia could be eased back in with a role off the bench against Sevilla.