Eric Garcia News: Scores late in Sunday's win
Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.
Garcia scored his first La Liga goal of the season Sunday, an unassisted header in the 89th minute which took the 4-1 lead. It came on his lone shot of the match. He also won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made one clearance and blocked one shot in his 19 minutes off the bench.
