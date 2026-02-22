Eric Garcia headshot

Eric Garcia News: Sets up opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Garcia assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Levante.

Garcia set up the opener for Marc Bernal with a brilliant cross. Garcia also rotated the ball well with 118 passes. He has now accumulated 15 clearances, 11 tackles and five interceptions in the last five games and this was his second assist of the campaign.

Eric Garcia
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Garcia See More
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
SOC
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
158 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
213 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
293 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
January 28, 2025
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 23, 2024