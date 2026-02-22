Eric Garcia News: Sets up opener
Garcia assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Levante.
Garcia set up the opener for Marc Bernal with a brilliant cross. Garcia also rotated the ball well with 118 passes. He has now accumulated 15 clearances, 11 tackles and five interceptions in the last five games and this was his second assist of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Garcia See More
-
Game Previews
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction158 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season213 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6293 days ago
-
Game Previews
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & NotesJanuary 28, 2025
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & NotesOctober 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Garcia See More