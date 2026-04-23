Eric Garcia headshot

Eric Garcia News: Will miss Getafe Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Garcia is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in La Liga.

Garcia picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga and is now suspended for the match against Getafe on April 25. The versatile defender has been a regular starter, and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Frenkie de Jong likely to start in midfield until he returns.

Eric Garcia
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Garcia See More
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
SOC
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
218 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
273 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
353 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
January 28, 2025
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 23, 2024