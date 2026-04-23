Eric Garcia News: Will miss Getafe Game
Garcia is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in La Liga.
Garcia picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga and is now suspended for the match against Getafe on April 25. The versatile defender has been a regular starter, and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Frenkie de Jong likely to start in midfield until he returns.
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