Eric Izoita News: Scores in loss to Whitecaps

Izoita scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Izoita scored an impressive goal in the loss to Vancouver, receiving a short pass from Joao Ortiz to find the back of the net with an impressive shot. The young midfielder isn't expected to have a big role in midfield, however, so his fantasy upside shouldn't be very high any time soon. It's worth noting that this was Izoita's MLS debut.