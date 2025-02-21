Eric Junior Injury: Could make the squad soon
Junior (calf) has been making good progress in the last two or three weeks and could return to the squad soon, coach Dino Toppmoller said in a press conference. "Junior has taken a very positive direction in the last two or three weeks. If things continue like this, he has a chance of making the squad."
Junior has made solid progress in recent weeks after a long-term calf injury and could return to the squad soon if he continues on the same path. He trained partially earlier this week.
