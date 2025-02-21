Fantasy Soccer
Eric Junior Injury: Could make the squad soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Junior (calf) has been making good progress in the last two or three weeks and could return to the squad soon, coach Dino Toppmoller said in a press conference. "Junior has taken a very positive direction in the last two or three weeks. If things continue like this, he has a chance of making the squad."

Junior has made solid progress in recent weeks after a long-term calf injury and could return to the squad soon if he continues on the same path. He trained partially earlier this week.

Eric Junior
Eintracht Frankfurt
