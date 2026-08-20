Eric Junior Injury: Fully returns to team training

Junior completed a full training session with Schalke on Wednesday for the first time since his ankle issue, according to WAZ.

Junior suffered the injury roughly a week and a half ago in a friendly against Atalanta after taking a blow to his left ankle, and had been limited to individual training in the time since as he worked through the pain. Having now put that phase behind him, his return gives coach Miron Muslic another option on the right flank just in time for the start of the competitive season, an area recently manned by Dejan Ljubicic. Junior is expected to be in contention for a role now that he's cleared to train fully with the group.