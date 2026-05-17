Eric Junior Injury: Out for season finale

Junior (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Sunday's final fixture of the season against Angers, bringing his campaign to a premature end, according to the club.

Junior finishes the season with five goals, 25 tackles and six interceptions across 27 Ligue 1 appearances, having been a consistent contributor on both sides of the pitch throughout the campaign. Remy Labeau is expected to start on the left wing in his absence as Brest close out their season against Angers.