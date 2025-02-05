Eric Junior Injury: Picks up illness

Junior (illness) was not training with the team Wednesday due to a cold and is doubtful for Saturday's clash against Gladbach, the club announced. He was also dealing with a calf injury, which makes his availability for Saturday unlikely.

