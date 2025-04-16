Fantasy Soccer
Eric Junior Injury: Still training individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Junior (calf) is still training individually and is unavailable for the time being, the club announced.

Junior continues to train individually and remains unavailable for now. His timeline for a return is still unclear and his next opportunity to rejoin the match squad will likely come Sunday against Augsburg if he resumes team training beforehand. Until he is fully fit, Rasmus Kristensen will start on the right flank.

Eric Junior
Eintracht Frankfurt
