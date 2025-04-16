Eric Junior Injury: Still training individually
Junior (calf) is still training individually and is unavailable for the time being, the club announced.
Junior continues to train individually and remains unavailable for now. His timeline for a return is still unclear and his next opportunity to rejoin the match squad will likely come Sunday against Augsburg if he resumes team training beforehand. Until he is fully fit, Rasmus Kristensen will start on the right flank.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now