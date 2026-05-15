Eric Junior Injury: Uncertain for season finale

Junior (undisclosed) is uncertain for Sunday's season finale against Angers, according to Ouest France.

Junior is dealing with an undisclosed issue and no details have been provided on the nature of the problem, leaving his availability for the final fixture of Brest's season unclear. The club will assess his condition ahead of Sunday's kickoff before making a final call on his involvement against the Angevins at Le Ble. If he had to miss the clash, Remy Labeau will likely start in his spot on the left wing.