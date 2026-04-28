Eric Junior News: Scores on Friday

Eric Junior scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-3 draw against Lens. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Dina Ebimbe scored the team's third goal in the match which was his fifth in the league campaign. It was his third goal in the last three league fixtures. Dina Ebimbe also made an interception. To go with that, Dina Ebimbe provided an assist.