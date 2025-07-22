Eric Martel Injury: Training individually

Martel is following individual training on Tuesday after suffering back problems on Sunday, the club announced.

That said, it is not the only update for the young defender since he has only one year left on his contract and his future remains a bit uncertain for the time being. Reports say Italian side Fiorentina are keen on signing him, while FC Koln Sporting Director Thomas Kessler said recently that he will discuss with Martel during the training camp about his future.