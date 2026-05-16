Eric Martel headshot

Eric Martel News: Active on both sides of ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Martel took two off target shots, blocked two shots and made three tackles (winning two) during Saturday's 5-1 loss to Bayern.

Martel was active on both sides of the ball leading Koln in shots, blocks and tackles during the lopsided defeat. The midfielder ends the year with four goal involvements, 46 tackles and 124 clearances while making 31 league appearances.

Eric Martel
1. FC Köln
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