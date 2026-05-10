Eric Martel headshot

Eric Martel News: Back from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Martel is no longer suspended and is an option for the club moving forward.

Martel is rejoining his team for the final match day, as the midfielder has served his one-match ban. He has been a starter in the midfield for the entire season and should return to that spot for the finale, scoring two goals and two assists in 30 appearances (29 starts).

Eric Martel
1. FC Köln
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Martel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Martel See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023