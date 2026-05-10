Eric Martel News: Back from ban
Martel is no longer suspended and is an option for the club moving forward.
Martel is rejoining his team for the final match day, as the midfielder has served his one-match ban. He has been a starter in the midfield for the entire season and should return to that spot for the finale, scoring two goals and two assists in 30 appearances (29 starts).
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