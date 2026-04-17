Eric Martel News: Fires two shots

Martel took two off target shots, crossed once inaccurately, made two interceptions and four tackles (winning three) during Friday's 1-1 draw with St. Pauli.

Martel was active on both sides of the ball as he led Koln in shots and interceptions while finishing with the second most tackles on the team. The midfielder has combined for a goal, five shots, seven tackles and six interceptions over his last three appearances.