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Eric Martel News: Moves to Mainz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Martel has completed a transfer to Mainz from Koln, according to his new club.

Martel is on the move this offseason but won't go far, transferring to Mainz in a move from one German club to another. This comes after the midfielder was a regular starter for Koln during the 2025/26 campaign in their return to the Bundesliga, starting in 30 of his 31 appearances. He would also score two goals and two assists, showing some decent value at only age 24. This will add another contender to a decently young Mainz midfield, giving them a bit more depth and versatility in the middle of the pitch.

Eric Martel
FSV Mainz 05
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