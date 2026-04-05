Eric Martel News: Option again
Martel is no longer suspended and is an option for his club again.
Martel is back in the fold after a week out, having been shown a red card in his last appearance. He should see an almost immediate return to a starting role, as the midfielder started in 25 of his 26 appearances before the ban, recording two goals and two assists.
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