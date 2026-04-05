Eric Martel headshot

Eric Martel News: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Martel is no longer suspended and is an option for his club again.

Martel is back in the fold after a week out, having been shown a red card in his last appearance. He should see an almost immediate return to a starting role, as the midfielder started in 25 of his 26 appearances before the ban, recording two goals and two assists.

Eric Martel
1. FC Köln
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