Eric Martel News: Shown red Saturday

Martel scored one goal before being sent off in the 86rd minute of Saturday's match against Monchengladbach and will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Frankfurt.

Martel scored one goal but received two yellow cards, resulting in a red card, during Saturday's match against Monchengladbach and will miss the next game against Frankfurt. The German has started 25 of the 26 Bundesliga matches he has played this season, recording two goals and two assists, so his absence could be felt. Tom Krauss is the main candidate to start in his place during his suspension.