Eric Martel News: Will miss Heidenheim game

Martel picked up his tenth yellow card of the season against Union Berlin and will be suspended for the upcoming Bundesliga match against Heidenheim.

Martel is unavailable for the upcoming Bundesliga match against Heidenheim due to suspension after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season against Union Berlin. The midfielder is an undisputed starter for his side, with two goals and two assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances this season, while Jakub Kamiński is expected to start in midfield in his absence.