Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headshot

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Injury: Doubtful with knee discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Choupo-Moting is at risk of missing upcoming games while he recovers from a knee issue, per the MLS player status report.

Choupo-Moting is one of RBNY's most prominent attackers, an experienced striker who brings European pedigree and a proven goal-scoring record, so a knee concern putting him in doubt is an impactful news for their offensive depth. If he can't play, the club's ability to threaten in the final third drops considerably without its most experienced forward option. However, despite converting a penalty kick in his most recent outing, he has been relegated to a backup role behind Julian Hall, who should continue to lead the front line for now.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
New York Red Bulls
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