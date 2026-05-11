Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting News: Converts penalty in win

Choupo-Moting scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Chicago Fire.

Choupo-Moting replaced Julian Hall at halftime Saturday and after playing the entire second half it marked his second longest appearance this season. He made the most of his playing time as he stepped up to the penalty spot in the 81st minute and scored to give New York a commanding 3-0 lead. He now has two goals in 176 minutes of action this season.