Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting News: On bench Saturday

Choupo-Moting (knee) is among the substitutes for Saturday's game against Atlanta United.

Choupo-Moting had been unavailable for longer than expected despite returning to practice in July, but he'll now look to get minutes as backup for striker Mijahir Jimenez. The veteran forward has seen limited involvement throughout the season, scoring two goals from four shots (three on target) across 176 minutes of MLS play.