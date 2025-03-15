Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting News: Scores first MLS goal
Choupo-Moting scored a goal while taking three shots (two on goal) and creating four chances during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Orlando.
Choupo-Moting converted a penalty in the 29th minute while leading the Red Bulls with four chances created. The goal was the first of the forward's MLS career as he's combined for five shots and seven chances created over his last three starts.
