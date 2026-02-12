Eric Smith Injury: Aiming return against Bremen

Smith (heel) is nearing a return and could be available for the clash against Bremen on Feb. 22, coach Alexander Blessin said in the press conference. "Regarding the other players, they should be available against Bremen."

Smith sat out the last match with a heel injury and Saturday's showdown against Leverkusen comes too early for him to get back on the field. The focus now shifts to next week's clash with Bremen, which lines up as a realistic target for his return if his rehab continues trending in the right direction. His absence has left a noticeable void for St. Pauli, as he is a nailed-on starter when fit whether deployed in midfield or along the backline, prompting a tactical reshuffle and paving the way for Jackson Irvine or Adam Dzwigala to log heavier minutes.