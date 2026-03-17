Eric Smith Injury: Ends training early Tuesday

Smith (undisclosed) suffered bad knock in team training Tuesday and was forced off the pitch, according to Abendblatt.

Smith took a heavy knock after colliding with teammate Tomoya Ando during Tuesday's training session and had to shut it down early as the pain was too much to play through. This is one to monitor closely since he has been a locked-in starter across both the back line and midfield, stepping up to cover for the team's injury issues, and any absence on his end would be a major hit for St. Pauli. If the injury turns out to be serious, Conor Metcalfe or Adam Dzwigala could be in line for increased minutes depending on the tactical setup.