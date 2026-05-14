Eric Smith Injury: Late call for Saturday

Smith is a late call for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg due to an undisclosed injury, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "With Eric, we have to see in the next 24 hours how hard it has hit him and how it develops."

Smith is going to be a late call heading into Saturday, as the defender is dealing with an unidentified injury that will have to be tested over the next few days. This is a major point to watch for the club, as he is a starter when fit, notching 26 starts in 27 appearances. If fit, he should then see a starting role, with Hauke Wahl, Tomoya Ando and Adam Dzwigala likely to make up the backline if Smith misses out.