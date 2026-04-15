Eric Smith Injury: Late call Friday

Smith (knock) is a late call for Friday's clash against Koln, according to coach Alexander Blessin. "Smith is uncertain. He took a knock, so we will see if he is fit for Friday."

Smith is uncertain for Friday's clash against Koln after taking a knock, having already missed the last two matches due to a calf injury. The versatile defender will be tested ahead of the match to determine his availability, and if he is unable to feature, Tomoya Ando is expected to continue starting in central defense.