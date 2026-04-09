Eric Smith Injury: Out against Bayern

Smith (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich, according to coach Alexander Blessin. "Smith is on a good path but will still be out."

Smith returned from Sweden's national team camp with a structural calf injury, and although there had been cautious optimism about a potential return, he has now been ruled out. His absence remains a concern with limited options available, and St. Pauli will need to rely on alternatives, with Tomoya Ando expected to step directly into a starting role against the Bavarians.