Eric Smith Injury: Set to miss final league match

Smith (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg.

Smith has been unable to pass the testing that had been set to determine his availability, confirming his absence after the unidentified injury had left him as a late call heading into the weekend and representing a major blow for a side set to be without one of their most dependable starters. The defender has made 26 starts in 27 appearances this season, and his unavailability forces the coaching staff to turn to Hauke Wahl, Tomoya Ando and Adam Dzwigala to make up the backline in his place. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as the club hopes the injury proves to be a short-term setback ahead of a possible relegation playoff to remain in the Bundesliga.