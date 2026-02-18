Eric Smith Injury: Should start Sunday

Smith (heel) should be an option to start for Sunday's clash against Bremen after training fully with the team this week, according to Rupert Fabig from Hamburger Abendblatt.

Smith sat out the last two matches with a heel issue, but the versatile midfielder returned to full training this week and looks on track to jump right back into the starting XI for Sunday's showdown with Bremen, a massive fixture for St. Pauli in their fight to stay up. He has been a locked-in starter all season, logging heavy minutes across multiple roles. If the medical staff clears him, there is little doubt he slots straight back into the lineup, whether that is anchoring the midfield or sliding into the back line.