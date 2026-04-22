Eric Smith Injury: Still absent from training

Smith (calf) has missed team training for another consecutive day and is a serious doubt for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim, according to Mopo.

Smith has been sidelined for one month with a calf muscle injury and was further set back by a bout of illness, making his return to the training pitch increasingly unlikely before the weekend. The Swedish defender is one of St. Pauli's most important pieces in the back line and coach Alexander Blessin acknowledged the situation is delicate, noting that with fewer games remaining, the club may need to take more risks to get him back. Tomoya Ando is expected to take on a larger role in his continued absence as St. Pauli head into a crucial relegation battle clash against Heidenheim.