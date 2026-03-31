Eric Smith Injury: Structural calf injury confirmed

Smith was confirmed with a structural muscle injury in his left calf following further tests after returning from the Swedish national team and is ruled out for the time being, according to the club.

Smith had already left the Sweden camp early due to calf discomfort, and the follow-up scans delivered the worst possible news for St. Pauli since he has a structural injury. The versatile defender had been a key piece in both the back line or midfield this season before going down, and his absence for the foreseeable future is a real blow for a side still battling in the Bundesliga. Karol Mets and David Nemeth are the two likely options to step into the central defense role in his absence as St. Pauli look to hold things together without one of their most important defenders down the stretch.