Eric Smith Injury: Suffers calf injury
Smith left the Swedish national team due to calf muscle issues, the club announced.
Smith left the Swedish national team due to calf muscle issues and could miss Sunday's match against Union Berlin. The Swede will undergo tests Monday to determine the severity of the injury and a potential timeline for his return. The versatile defender had been a starter prior to the issue, and his possible absence could be felt, with David Nemeth likely to start in central defense.
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