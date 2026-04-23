Eric Smith Injury: Taking part in training

Smith (calf) has resumed training and could be an option for Saturday's game at Heidenheim, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "We'll have to see about Eric; he was out for three and a half weeks. But he looked relatively good, and I'm optimistic that he'll be available for Saturday."

Smith was absent from training Wednesday, but he resumed full training Thursday, meaning he could be an option for the weekend. Given that the wing-back has been out for multiple weeks, however, St. Pauli could take a cautious approach with his potential return to the squad. Smith has been a regular starter when healthy, though, as he's been in the XI in each of his 24 Bundesliga appearances this term, tallying two goals and two assists.