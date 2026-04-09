Eric Smith Injury: Unlikely against Bayern

Smith (calf) was absent from Wednesday's training session and did not even take part in running work, casting serious doubt over his availability for Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich, according to Hamburger Morgenpost.

Smith had returned from Sweden's national team camp with a structural calf injury and coach Alexander Blessin had been cautiously optimistic about a potential return at the weekend, but his absence from the training pitch is not an encouraging sign with the game approaching fast. Further clarity is expected in the coming hours, but St. Pauli will need to have contingency plans in place given how thin their options currently are. Tomoya Ando is expecte to return directly to a starter role against the Bavarians if Smith isn't fit to feature.