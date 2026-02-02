Smith had his best performance in a while with a heavy‑workload shift, mixing modest attacking involvement with strong peripheral output that buoyed his fantasy floor. The crossing volume hints at some latent creative upside, but St. Pauli's uneven structure means his returns will still swing with match state. His defensive actions were consistent and should remain stable, giving him streamer appeal in formats that reward clearances and blocks. He is a viable depth piece with a dependable floor but limited ceiling.