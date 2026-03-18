Eric Smith News: Clears injury scare

Smith (undisclosed) was back in full team training Wednesday after ending Tuesday's session with a bad knock, according to Abendblatt.

Smith sparked some concern after going down in Tuesday's training following a heavy knock from teammate Tomoya Ando, but the versatile midfielder bounced right back and returned to full team training Wednesday, putting any injury worries to rest and reestablishing himself as an option moving forward. With his fitness no longer in question, Smith is fully expected to slide back into the starting XI, whether in midfield or along the back line.