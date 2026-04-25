Eric Smith News: Makes bench Saturday

Smith (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim.

Smith resumed full training Thursday, recovering in time to earn a spot in the squad following a several weeks' absence with a calf issue. Manager Alexander Blessin had expressed optimism about his availability, but St. Pauli opted to take a cautious approach given the length of the layoff rather than throwing him straight back into the starting lineup. The versatile defender has been in the XI in each of his 24 Bundesliga appearances this season, tallying two goals and two assists, and his return to the starting role is expected to follow as he builds his fitness back up.